Ra Rakkamma Song: Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez are 'electrifying' in first single for Vikrant Rona

The much-awaited first single of Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's foot-tapping number, Ra Ra Rakkamma's Hindi song has been released. The special number from the film is electrifying and will make you grab your dancing shoes. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song also introduces the Bollywood diva as Gadang Rakkamma. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with the lyrics of Shabbir Ahmed that will get you to dance to its quirky beats and signature chorus to shout out in your party arena. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on, that will come out as an electrifying dance number. The Kannada version was released yesterday, the Hindi version is released today, and the rest Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions will be coming out on the consecutive days ahead. Watch the lyrical song video here:

While sharing her experience of shooting the songs, Jacqueline shared "It's really a very different song and I had a great time shooting it. The song is very well written with amazing music which makes it an electrifying dance number which will definitely going to rule the masses on the Pan India level, the best part of the song is it's hook step that is so simple that it makes anybody want to try it once".

Apart from Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others. The pan world 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. Vikrant Rona has been presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The makers announced that the action-adventure thriller will be out in theatres on 28th July 2022.

