Raai Laxmi confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Says it takes a toll mentally and physically

Raai Laxmi had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus in Dubai. She is now back in the country and has recovered from the same.

Raai Laxmi’s fans were worried when it was earlier announced that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the actress is said to have undergone a test again and has tested negative for the same. For the unversed, she was in isolation in Dubai for over a week. Now that she is back in the country, Laxmi opens up on the same and expresses her happiness about testing negative for the deadly virus that has hit the entire word.

The actress then states that she was about to fly back to the country when this happened. She further adds how that affects someone both mentally and physically. Earlier, it was reported that RaaI Laxmi was the latest among celebs to be diagnosed with novel coronavirus. She reportedly had mild symptoms and was recommended bed rest for the same. The actress had earlier taken to Instagram and shared a picture of a medical belt around her arm while saying that time has changed.

On the work front, the stunning diva has been earning a lot of praise of late owing to her stint in movies, as well as, web series. She was last seen in the Telugu drama titled Anandha Bhairavi co-starring Adith Arun and Anjali in the lead roles. It has been directed by Karri Balaji and the music for the same has been composed by Mani Sharma. Apart from that, Raai Laxmi has appeared in many other movies like Jhansi IPS, Cinderella, Julie 2, and more.

Credits :Times of India

