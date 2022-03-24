Raajakumara turns 5: Director Santhosh Ananddram fondly remembers Puneeth Rajkumar with throwback PHOTOS

The untimely demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has left a huge void in Kannada cinema. His countless fans and fellow actors feel the absence of the star.

Santhosh Ananddram, director of Puneeth Rajkumar's 2017 flick Raajakumara, has posted some throwback pictures of the actor as the team celebrates five years of their film's release. Raajakumara made it to the theatres on 24 March 2017 and gained positive response from both critics and the audience. It was the highest-grossing Kannada film of that year after Yash headlined KGF Chapter 1. The venture was even dubbed in Hindi, titled as Daring Raajakumara.

This action drama has also been penned by the filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram and starred Priya Anand as the leading lady. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the project enjoys an ensemble cast including Ananth Nag, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, among others. V. Harikrishna was responsible for providing the film's background score and soundtracks. K. M. Prakash has done the movie's editing, while Venkatesh Anguraj has taken care of the cinematography.

The Kannada superstar was also recently awarded a posthumous doctor's degree by the University of Mysore, which was received by his wife Ashwini at the 102nd convocation of the institute.

On a different front, the star made one last appearance on the big screen on 17 March with Chethan Kumar's action drama, James. The film also starred his brothers, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in special roles.

