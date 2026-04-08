Raaka: All you need to know about Deepika Padukone’s character in Allu Arjun, Atlee's science fiction film

Deepika Padukone is all set to collaborate for the second time with Jawan director Atlee. They have joined forces for the ambitious Telugu pan-India film Raaka, earlier titled AA22xA6, headlined by Allu Arjun. Last year, the makers officially welcomed the Bollywood actress on board with an action-heavy video mentioning, “The Queen marches to conquer.” Here’s all you need to know about DP’s character in Atlee's science fiction film.

What we know about Deepika Padukone’s character in Raaka

The video teaser of Deepika Padukone's character reveal showcased her getting into the shoes of a warrior princess, owning heavy metal weapons, and learning combat moves. It also shows her riding the CGI horse while charging at her enemies. Evidently, she is playing a fierce character with multiple action sequences, living up to the upcoming film’s promise of being a high-octane actioner.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Padukone allotted 100 days for the film shoot. Throughout her journey in the magnum opus, she is expected to perform dramatic and action-packed sequences. “It’s Deepika Padukone like never before, along with Allu Arjun. The team has designed a special look for a warrior as well as weapons for Deepika’s character,” a source close to the development informed us. This is the first time the Bajirao Mastani actress will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun.

While talking to India Today, director Atlee underscored that DP is her lucky charm. Sharing more about her character in Raaka, he said that the film will showcase “a completely different side of Deepika.”

More about Raaka

Earlier today (April 8, 2026), on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the headliner. They also revealed that AA22xA6 is finally titled Raaka. While Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in the one-of-its-kind alternate reality film, female stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, and Mrunal Thakur are also expected to play key roles.

Reports also indicated that Tiger Shroff has also been roped in to play a significant part in the movie. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the rumors.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: AA22XA6 Titled Raaka: Allu Arjun stars in fierce, clawed avatar for Atlee directorial with Deepika Padukone