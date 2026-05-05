Raaka: Allu Arjun and Atlee had thought of another title for magnum opus? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun is currently filming his next magnum opus, Raaka, directed by Atlee. The makers recently unveiled the film’s title along with an official first-look poster. Now, it appears that the reason behind the title may have a connection to the Pushpa franchise.

What is the story behind the title of Raaka in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film?

According to Hindustan Times, the makers chose the title Raaka following the massive success of Pushpa. As per a source cited by the publication, the team consciously decided to name the film after Allu Arjun’s character, considering how his role in Pushpa became the film’s identity and resonated widely with audiences across the country.

The source further indicated that Raaka aims to recreate a similar impact by building the film around the strength and appeal of the lead character.

More about Raaka

Raaka is an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The magnum opus is expected to make extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it a technically ambitious project.

In the first-look poster, Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar, resembling the physical traits of a werewolf. While more details are yet to be revealed, the actor is expected to play multiple roles, reportedly exploring the concept of parallel universes.

With Deepika Padukone confirmed to play the co-lead, there are reports suggesting that Rashmika Mandanna may appear as an antagonist. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Following Raaka, Arjun has confirmed that his next film will be tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) . The project is expected to be a stylish action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Marking Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut in Telugu cinema, co-writer Rathna Kumar has emphasized that the film will be a “proper” pan-Indian project with international appeal. With Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical compositions, the makers had unveiled an announcement teaser with the 23 Theme going viral.

Additionally, reports suggest that Allu Arjun may also collaborate with director-actor Basil Joseph on another project.

ALSO READ: D55: Dhanush eyes July second week wrap, films key scenes with Mammootty in Chennai; Report