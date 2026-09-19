Raaka: Allu Arjun starrer glimpse to NOT feature Will Smith and only showcase its grandeur? Here’s what we know

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, has been in the making for quite some time and is touted to be an epic venture unlike anything seen before. Now, it seems that the film’s glimpse will showcase its grand world while avoiding any visuals of Will Smith.

Raaka Glimpse: Allu Arjun starrer to showcase its massive grandeur

According to a report by Aakshavaani, the glimpse of Allu Arjun -starrer Raaka will showcase the vision and grandeur that the makers are trying to achieve. While some expected it to feature visuals of Will Smith, it seems that the Hollywood star’s presence will not be revealed for now.

However, this is only a report, and no official confirmation has been made by the team. Earlier, it was speculated that Hollywood star Will Smith might play an antagonist in the film.

The makers of Raaka recently shared an update regarding the film, hinting that its much-awaited glimpse would be revealed on September 21, 2026, coinciding with director Atlee’s birthday.

Raaka is being presented as a parallel-universe film. Its first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have only confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

As per early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project. The report stated that the story would unfold across two timelines, with one set in an ancient tribal era and the other taking place in a contemporary setting. Earlier, a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan was also expected to be filmed overseas, although this remains unconfirmed.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) . The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Arjun.

The actor is also expected to collaborate with actor-director Basil Joseph on an ambitious project, although an official announcement is still awaited.

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