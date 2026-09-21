Raaka: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film makes world record as 37 performers are used in motion capture simultaneously

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is the upcoming epic film directed by Atlee. As the filmmaker celebrates his 40th birthday, the makers have announced that the film has made history by setting a world record.

Raaka: Allu Arjun starrer makes history with world record in motion capture

Taking to social media, the makers announced that Raaka has set a global record for using 37 performers simultaneously for motion capture.

Sharing the update, the team unveiled pictures of Allu Arjun and Atlee receiving the Guinness World Records certificate, along with the caption: “HISTORY MADE. A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement.”

Here’s the post:

Moreover, the team has unveiled the behind-the-scenes visuals from the film depicting several performers being used for the motion-capture animation. Several technicians, including artists who worked on the Fast and Furious film series and Spider-Man movies, were also spotted working on the project.

Here’s the update:

Raaka is being presented as a parallel-universe film. Its first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

According to early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project. The report stated that the story would unfold across two timelines, with one set in an ancient tribal era and the other taking place in a contemporary setting.

Reportedly, the film is also set to feature Hollywood actor Will Smith in a key role. However, nothing has been officially confirmed regarding his involvement as of now.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07). The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Arjun.

The actor is also expected to collaborate with actor-director Basil Joseph on an ambitious project, although an official announcement is still awaited.

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