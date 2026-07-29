Raaka: Allu Arjun’s film with Atlee to release in two parts with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun is currently busy with Raaka, directed by Atlee. Billed as a big-budget spectacle, reports now suggest that the Icon Star's next release could arrive in theaters as a two-part film.

Allu Arjun’s Raaka to release in two parts?

According to India Today, Raaka is reportedly being planned as a two-part film. The report stated that the project would unfold across two timelines, with one set in a tribal, Puranic-Vedic era and the other taking place in a contemporary setting.

The report further claimed that Shah Rukh Khan 's cameo is yet to be filmed and is expected to be shot overseas. It also stated that Mrunal Thakur will reportedly play the female lead in the modern-day timeline, while Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to feature in the historical portion of the film.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these details so far.

Raaka is being presented as a parallel-universe film. Its first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a hybrid beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have only confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07). Although the film has yet to go on floors, reports suggest that Lokesh recently conducted a look test, with a behind-the-scenes video expected to be unveiled by the makers soon.

The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun. Reports also suggest that Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the female lead. Additionally, rumors indicate that the stylish action entertainer will be along the lines of Kaithi and Vikram, with little to no emphasis on romance.

The actor is also expected to collaborate with actor-director Basil Joseph on an ambitious project, although an official announcement is still awaited.

ALSO READ: Suriya47: Suriya’s action film with Jithu Madhavan to hit big screens on Diwali 2026? Here’s what we know