Was Raaka made on budget of Rs. 900 Cr? Here's how much Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Atlee charged for magnum opus

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 44th birthday on April 8, 2026. As the Icon Star turns a year older, the team of AA22xA6 has officially announced the film’s title as Raaka.

With the first-look poster offering an intriguing glimpse into the Atlee directorial, let’s take a look at the reported cast fees.

Raaka Cast Fees: How much are Allu Arjun, Atlee, and others charging for the film?

According to a report by Asianet News, Allu Arjun has reportedly quoted a remuneration of Rs 175 crore. Apart from his salary, the actor is also expected to take a 15% share of the film’s profits, which could push his total earnings beyond Rs 300 crore.

Following the success of Jawan, Atlee has reportedly increased his fee and is speculated to have charged Rs 100 crore for the film. Previously, he is said to have earned Rs 30 crore for directing Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone is reportedly being paid between Rs 20–25 crore. Rashmika Mandanna, who is said to be playing an antagonist, is expected to have received between Rs 5-7 crore. This is reportedly lower than the Rs 10 crore she earned for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

While these figures have not yet been officially confirmed by the makers, the film is expected to be made on a massive budget of Rs 800-900 crore.

More about Raaka

Raaka is an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role and directed by Atlee. The magnum opus is expected to feature extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it a technically advanced project.

In the first look, Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar, resembling the physical traits of a werewolf. While more details are yet to be revealed, the actor is expected to play a quadruple role, exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Allu Arjun’s next movie

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun has confirmed that his next film will be tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) . The upcoming project is expected to be a stylish action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Asianet News. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

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