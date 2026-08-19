Raaka: Will Smith to star as an antagonist in Allu Arjun epic with Atlee? Here’s what we know

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated films currently in production. Directed by Atlee, the epic film is generating even more buzz, with Hollywood star Will Smith’s name being linked to the project.

Raaka: Will Smith to star alongside Allu Arjun in Raaka?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Will Smith has been approached to play the film’s primary antagonist, with the shoot set to take place overseas. Reportedly, the film is set to shoot his portions during its next schedule. The actor was apparently sought out last year for the role, and after a year-long discussion, he is expected to join the shoot in the upcoming schedule.

As per reports, a source revealed that Will’s dates have worked out, and the international location will be decided based on his availability. His costumes have been finalised, and the crew is excited about the upcoming leg of the filming.

However, this is based on a report for now, and no official update has been made by the makers yet.

Raaka is being presented as a parallel-universe film. Its first-look poster featured Allu Arjun in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have only confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

As per early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project. The report stated that the story would unfold across two timelines, with one set in an ancient tribal era and the other taking place in a contemporary setting. Earlier, a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan was also expected to be filmed overseas, though this remains unconfirmed.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Apart from Raaka, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07). The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Arjun.

The actor is also expected to collaborate with actor-director Basil Joseph on an ambitious project, although an official announcement is still awaited.

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