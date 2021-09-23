Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum new track titled Lallariyo Lallariyo is a beautiful folk song

The makers of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum today released the new song from the film titled Lallariyo Lallariyo. Sung by Vel Murugan, the song is written by Ve. Madhankumar and composed by Krishh. The song is a perfect song that will make you travel to a village ambiance.

The song, titled Lallariyo Lallariyo, depicts a strong brotherly bond between the two lead characters from the movie. The video also showcases some candid BTS moments of the song. The song gives viewers a glimpse into the film that will be produced by fan-favourite Suriya, under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Helmed by Arisil Moorthy, the upcoming film will see Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan take on pivotal roles. Suriya recently took to his social media and released a trailer, which was received well from the audience. Sharing the trailer, Suriya tweeted, "Every film should entertain & make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it!."

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a story of a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi lose their bulls - Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who are almost like children to the couple. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 24th September.