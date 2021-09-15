Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: Suriya says 'every film should make an impact' as he unveils the trailer

The trailer of Tamil film, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) has been released by Suriya on Twitter. Sharing the trailer, Suriya tweeted, "Every film should entertain & make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it!." Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film is a social satire themed around a village.

One can see in the trailer, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi lose their bulls - Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who are almost like children to the couple. This upcoming film is a heartfelt story filled with simple human emotions peppered with humour and a lot more worth watching. "This film is very close to my heart and the cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring to life a heartfelt story," said Director Arisil Moorthy.

Check out the trailer below:

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 24th September. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan, the film is produced by Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

