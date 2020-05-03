Raashi Khanna all set to romance Suriya in director Hari's upcoming film Aruvaa

Raashi Khanna will be playing the female lead opposite Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya. The actress tweeted about the exciting news and the fans could not stop congratulating the gorgeous diva on Twitter.

The sultry diva Raashi Khanna will be playing the female lead opposite Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya. The actress tweeted about the exciting news and the fans could not stop congratulating the gorgeous diva on Twitter. The southern actress will also feature in Aranmanai 3. The fans and film audiences are most excited about Raashi Khanna romancing south star Suriya on the big screen. The fans are very happy to get this news update from the actress. The Prati Roju Pandage actress went live on her Twitter account and the hashtag #askraashi was trending on Twitter. The fans started throwing questions at the south siren. Raashi Khanna made sure she gives out some very honest answers.

The southern beauty called Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai actor Thala Ajith, charming, when she was quizzed about the one word, she would use to describe him. The Venky Mama actress said that Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha were her favourite actors from the Tamil and Telugu film industry. The sultry diva also adds that she would love to work alongside Allu Arjun who recently featured in the blockbuster hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Raashi further adds that Allu Arjun is very supportive of the entire cast and crew. The fans were very happy with Raashi's answers.

Check out Raashi Khanna's tweet

Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is overhttps://t.co/sSIESmG3FJ — Raashi (RaashiKhanna) May 3, 2020

One fan asked Raashi Khanna about her favourite tourist spot and the stunner replied saying Prague. The actress was questioned about the one superpower she would love to have, and Raashi immediately responded back saying she would love to indulge in some time travel.

