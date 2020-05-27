Raashi Khanna is brushing up her Tamil speaking skills amid the lockdown; Says 'using time constructively'

The Srinivasa Kalyanam actress states that she is using her time very constructively, and asks her fans and followers as to how are they utilizing their time.

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna shared a stunning picture wherein she is seen working on her laptop. The actress wrote on her Instagram post that, "Back to school! Have been brushing up my Tamil speaking skills with an amazing teacher, Ms. Leela. Now I have classwork and homework and class tests!! What constructive things have you been doing in this lockdown? The actress looks gorgeous in the latest picture she shared on her Instagram post. The south siren who last featured in the south flick, World Famous Lover, is winning hearts with her latest picture. The actress looks very engrossed with the work she brushes up on her Tamil speaking skills.

The actress is trying to make every minute count amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Srinivasa Kalyanam actress states that she is using her time very constructively, and asks her fans and followers as to how are they utilizing their time. The sultry diva, also states that she has a good amount of work to do now. The southern beauty, Raashi Khanna will be seen in a couple of interesting projects in the coming future. Raashi Khanna was one among the four leading ladies of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, World Famous Lover. The actress had reportedly said that she regrets doing the romance drama.

Check out Raashi Khanna's photo

According to previous news reports, Raashi Khanna said that she will be very careful while she signs her projects. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the Tholi Prema actress are always delighted to see the candid pictures of the actress.

