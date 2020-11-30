  1. Home
Raashi Khanna celebrates birthday with her parents; Samantha Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati send wishes

Venkatesh Daggubati pens a sweet birthday message for Raashi Khaana on Twitter
Raashi Khanna turns a year older today, November 30th and fans across the country are sending her best wishes on social media. The stunner is being showered with love and wishes on her birthday. Venkatesh Daggubati also penned a short and sweet message for Raashi Khaana on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy birthday dear @RaashiKhanna..Hope your year is as beautiful as you are." Director Anil Ravipudi also wished her happiness and joy on her special day. While she is receiving wishes from all over on her birthday, the actress celebrated her birthday with family. 

Raashi cut the cake and shared some beautiful moments from the celebration on Instagram. One can see, the actress hugging her father and while the other picture in the collage sees her feeding a piece of cake to her mother. Cute, isn't it? Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni also wished the actress with a lovely birthday message. Sam wrote, "wishing you the best year...may you grow from strength to strength...PS how hot is this picture." 

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya get papped as they return from Maldives vacay 

Take a look below: 

On the work front, last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna has quite a few Tamil films including Aranmanai 3 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.  She has already resumed shooting for Aranmanai 3, which is being directed by Sundar C. It is a horror-drama and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in stores next from the hit franchise. 

