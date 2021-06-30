Raashii Khanna elated to start last schedule of Bhramam: Shooting for this movie has been incredible journey

Actress Raashii Khanna has headed off to Pondicherry to shoot for the last schedule of the Malayalam film "Bhraman” which is a remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun.

"Shooting for 'Bhramam' has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing. I'm glad we're on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It's going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres," Raashii told IANS.

"I've been fortunate to have such extraordinary work come my way. We're all being as careful as its possible to be. I'm grateful that I've been able to prioritise health, safety and shooting for projects," she said, about shooting amid the pandemic.

Raashii also has "Tughlaq Durbar", "Aranmanai 3", "Methavi", "Thank You" and Raj and DK's series "Sunny" starring and Vijay Sethupathi coming up.

