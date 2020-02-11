Raashi Khanna is elegance personified and a sight to behold in an alluring scarlet lehenga by Manish Malhotra

For the recent round of promotions for her upcoming film World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna picked a red Manish Malhotra lehenga and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Raashi Khanna, who played the role of John Abraham's wife in Madras Cafe, has geared up for the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film, World Famous Lover. For the recent round of the film's promotions, Raashi Khanna picked a red Manish Malhotra lehenga and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Though the lehenga will give you major Sabyasachi feels, Raashi Khanna is looking stunning like never before and we just want to steal this look. The actress is elegance personified and a sight to behold in an alluring scarlet lehenga.

Talking about her upcoming film, World Famous Lover, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials, the music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The upcoming romantic drama also stars Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover is all set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More