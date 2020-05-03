Raashi Khanna finds Ajith Kumar CHARMING; Calls Samantha Akkineni and Thapalathy Vijay her favourites

Venky Mama actress took to her Twitter account to answer fan questions. The hashtag #askraashi was trending and the actress was seen giving out some honest answers.

The Venky Mama actress took to her Twitter account to answer fan questions. The hashtag #askraashi was trending on Twitter, with fans of the stunner throwing questions at her. One user asked Raashi which is the one word that she can best describe Thala Ajith. The south siren replied saying 'charming' and the fans were delighted with her answer. Another user asked the World Famous Lover actress about her favourite Tamil actor. Raashi Khanna said the Master star Thalapathy Vijay is her favourite. One fan asked about Raashi Khanna's favourite Telugu actress, and the Prati Roju Pandage actress said Samantha Akkineni.

The fans were very happy with the question and answer session with the southern beauty. The actress was seen giving out some honest answers. Another fan asked the Srinivasa Kalyanam actress about the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Allu Arjun. The beautiful Raashi Khanna responded back saying that Allu Arjun is very encouraging towards everyone around him she is looking forward to work alongside the Pushpa actor. Raashi Khanna was also asked about the one superpower that she would like to have, and the sultry diva was quick to reply back saying, she would love to do time travel.

Check out the tweets by Raashi Khanna:

Another fan asked Raashi Khanna about her favourite tourist spot, and the Tholi Prema actress said Prague. One social media user asked Raashi to choose between Sukumar and Srinivas Trivikram who helmed Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna replied saying both. The southern beauty won hearts with her brilliant performance in Venky Mama opposite Naga Chaitanya.

(ALSO READ: Raashi Khanna shares a glimpse of her perpetual mood; says wake us up when it's all over)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×