Raashi Khanna flaunts her killer looks in latest pics; Amala Paul shares her happy go lucky moments

Amala Paul shared gorgeous photos of herself wearing a denim skirt with a satin green crop top. Check it out.
Mumbai
South actresses keep treating us with beautiful photos along with positive and thoughtful notes on social media. One of the actresses, Raashi Khanna as we all know is super active on Instagram and often keeps posting her glamorous photos. The stunner recently shared a couple of pics from her latest shoot and flaunted her killer looks. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I was taught to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings..." One can see, Raashi Khanna posing against the wall in a grey cord set. Her soft smokey eye makeup is stealing the show. 

Amala Paul, on the other hand, shared gorgeous photos of herself wearing a denim skirt with a satin green crop top. Big hoops, black liner bindi and soft wavy curls rounded up her look. Amala Paul captioned it as, "I am brave enough to really love my body, embrace my weirdness, tell energy vampires to fuck off, face my demons, try new things, listen to my intuition, speak my truth, and be the wild woman I was born to be."

Take a look at their photos below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Also Read: All Things Positive: Rashmika Mandanna's cute moment with her doggo; Raashi Khanna shares a beautiful photo 

On the work front, Amala Paul has Tamil films like Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. The actress also has Blessy’s directorial ‘Aadujeevitham’ in the kitty. The shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus. The South beauty is also a part of Hindi web series based on the life of a Bollywood actress Parveen Babi. 

close

Options

