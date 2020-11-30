Raashi Khanna kickstarts birthday celebrations on a positive note; Plants saplings and calls it priceless

Raashi Khanna looks stunning in a pastel Indian outfit as she plants saplings on her birthday. Check out photos.

Raashi Khanna has started her birthday celebrations on a positive note by taking the Green India Challenge. The stunner planted saplings and enjoyed every bit of it as she showed her responsibility towards mother earth. One can see in the photos, the World Famous Lover actress looks stunning in a pastel Indian outfit as she plants saplings on her birthday. Talking about the same, Raashi wrote on Instagram, "Caring about Mother Earth is our most ancient, most worthy and after all, our most pleasing responsibility!."

Raashi also asked her fans to forward this chain by planting more and more saplings. She also promised everyone that she will repost their photos on her Instagram. She captioned one of her photos saying, "As I am most fondly called by my loved ones.. I am one “happy cutlet” today...Also guys, let’s start a chain! You guys plant saplings, post the pictures on your story tagging me along with the hashtag #fanfriday and I will tag you ALL on my story this Friday!"

Check it out below:

On the professional front, last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna has a few Tamil films including Aranmanai 3 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha. She recently resumed shooting for Aranmanai 3, which is being directed by Sundar C.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

