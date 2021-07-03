Raashi Khanna looks beautiful as she blushes posing in a traditional salwar kameez in THESE photos

Raashi Khanna took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself acing the traditional look in salwar kameez.

Raashi Khanna made her debut with the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Madras Cafe and has since moved on to the South Indian movie industries of Tollywood and Kollywood, where she has made her name. Raashi is quite active on social media and keeps sharing stunning pictures, which go viral often. In the latest post, Rashi shared pictures of herself in a traditional look and we can’t just take our eyes off.

Raashi Khanna took to social media and shared two pictures in a traditional look. She can be seen donning the red salwar kameez, with a bindi and silver jewellery to top up the entire look. Raashi looks beautiful in the traditional look and her caption to the post definitely caught all our attention. Sharing the beautiful photos on instagram, Raashi wrote in the caption, “Aise na mujhe tum dekho.. ” (Don’t look at me like that). Well, how can we or anyone not look at such amazing beauty, we are truly enchanted by her traditional look.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in backless ruffle top and velvet pants; Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Raashi Khanna is currently working on Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You movie, directed by Vikram Kumar. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are also the leading ladies. Apart from this, Raashii also has Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi, Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Methavi with Jiiva and Raj and DK's web series series titled Sunny with . All the movies are in different stages of production and will be released in 2021 and 2022.

Credits :Raashi Khanna Instagram

Share your comment ×