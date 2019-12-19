Raashi Khanna is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of Prathi Roju Pandage and her promotional wardrobe is grabbing all our attention. The South beauty was spotted in another stunning look in a ruffled gown.

Raashi Khanna, who is basking in the success of her recently released film, Venky Mama, is set for another big release. The stunner will be seen in her next film, Prathi Roju Pandage opposite Sai Dharam Tej. Prathi Roju Pandage is one of the much-talked-about the films and the upcoming action-drama is all set to hit the screens on December 20th. Raashi is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of Prathi Roju Pandage and her promotional wardrobe is grabbing all our attention. The South beauty was spotted in another stunning look in a ruffled gown.

Raashi Khanna looks glamorous in a strapless pink ruffle gown and we cannot take our eyes off her. Her hair was styled into beachy waves. A flawless base with blush pink cheeks a lip shade that matched her gown, filled-in brows and glittery eyeshadow completed her look. Isn't she looking flawless? What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comment section below. Raashi captioned one of the looks with a quote that read, “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t happened yet!” Anne Frank. Living it up, each day."



View this post on Instagram “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t happened yet!” Anne Frank. Living it up, each day. A post shared by Raashi Khanna (@raashikhannaoffl) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:13am PST

Talking about Prathi Roju Pandage, the much-awaited film is releasing on December 20th. The film stars Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Vijaya Kumar, Naresh, Prabha, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Hari Teja.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej in an interview to The Hindu spoke about his box office failure but is happy that people showed faith in him. He said, "Some said my career is over but there are also some who said he will come back stronger and that is my biggest success… that people having faith in me."

