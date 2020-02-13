Raashi Khanna looks ravishing in an elegant saree & we are in complete awe; Check it out

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna looks ravishing in a beige coloured saree. Check out the post.

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna looked ravishing in a beige coloured saree. The saree look added a contemporary twist to her over all look. The south siren Raashi Khanna will be seen as one of the four leading ladies of the south flick, World Famous Lover. The south romance drama is helmed by Kranthi Madhav. The film World Famous Lover will hit the big screen on the eve of Valentine's Day, 14th February. The gorgeous diva, Raashi Khanna will be seen essaying the role of Yamini. The sizzling chemistry between Raashi Khanna's character, with the Taxiwala star Vijay Deverakonda.

The film will track the four impeccable love stories that Vijay Deverakonda shares with, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The songs of the Kranthi Madhav directorial have already created waves among the fans and film audience. The music lovers are enjoying every single from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, World Famous Lover. The Arjun Reddy star will be seen in different avatar, in the south romantic drama. The director said the lead star will be seen in a never seen character.

The film, World Famous Lover will reportedly be the last love story from the lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda, but the actor said while talking to the media outlets that the film will have all the amazing elements of a brilliant love story. The fans were heartbroken when they heard the news. The audience members are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen.

Credits :instagram

