Raashi Khanna looks ravishing in a yellow one shoulder dress in the latest picture; Check it out

The south actress Raashi Khanna is currently basking in the glory of her last release titled Venky Mama. The film featured south stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and actress Payal Rajput.

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a yellow coloured one shoulder dress. The south siren looked every bit the diva she is in her dress which had a thigh high slit. The actress had a hair left open and looked like a dream. The south actress Raashi Khanna is currently basking in the glory of her last release titled Venky Mama. The film featured south stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and actress Payal Rajput. The south siren Raashi Khanna was cast opposite the very handsome Naga Chaitanya who essayed an Army Officer's role in the film.

The actress who was also seen in the Bollywood film Madras Cafe along with the handsome star John Abraham is winning the internet with her ravishing looks. The sultry siren, Raashi Khanna is surely raising the temperatures with her latest picture. The beautiful actress shared the picture on her Instagram handle. The actress who also featured alongside makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in Sanga Thamizhan was seen striking a pose in the picture in a yellow coloured dress which made her look like a ray of sunshine. The actress won the hearts of the fans and film audience with her terrific and astonishing performance in the south drama Venky Mama.

The fans and followers of the southern diva gave her performance in the family entertainer a thumbs up. The film Venky Mama performed well at the box office. This film, was the first time when Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati shared the screen space. The fans and audience are now looking forward to see which new project does the stunning actress feature in.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun; Read details)

Credits :instagram

Read More