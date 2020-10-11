Raashi Khanna looks SULTRY in a sequin gown with a thigh high slit: Yay or Nay?

Looking ravishing as ever, Raashi Khanna slayed this gorgeous outfit with minimal makeup and natural straight open hair.

South beauty Raashi Khanna is grabbing all the attention these days with her stunning photos on Instagram. The stunner has been sharing gorgeous photos of herself and we just can't get enough of it. Raashi Khanna is leaving us stunned with her fashion choices and proves she can carry anything glam effortlessly. Her latest photos in thigh-high slit sequins gown are too hot to handle. Looking ravishing as ever, the actress slayed this gorgeous outfit with minimal makeup and natural straight open hair. Captioning the picture, The World Famous Lover actress wrote, "Out dream yourself.."

Raashi Khanna looks fierce and is grabbing all the attention over this super hot outfit. Ditching the accessories, the South beauty let this gown rule her look and let expressions do all the talking. Gorgeous and how! Raashi Khanna captioned another picture as, "Channelling the wild spirit.." She is making style statements even in her gym wear. The stunner has been flaunting her abs and is clearly working hard to be back in shape. Raashi Khanna's Instagram page is the right place to get all the styling tips.

What do you think about Raashi's latest look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Raashi Khanna was last seen in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has a couple of Telugu and Tamil films in the kitty that are yet to be announced. She is also looking forward to the release of her two films- Aranmanai 3 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha.

Credits :Instagram

