Raashi Khanna makes a bold style statement in a pretty white backless dress; Take a look

Raashi Khanna is grabbing all the attention over her latest Instagram story and we just can't get enough of how gorgeous she looks.
Raashi Khanna in a white dress Raashi Khanna makes a bold style statement in a pretty white backless dress; Take a look
South beauty Raashi Khanna will set your screens on fire with her latest Instagram photo. The stunner recently took to social media and shared a picture from her trials with her stylist Archa Mehta. One can see in the photo shared by the actress on her Instagram story, Raashi Khanna makes for a bold statement in a pretty white backless dress. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "not a fan of dress trials." Raashi has grabbed all the attention over her recent picture and we just can't stop staring at how gorgeous she looks. 

Meanwhile, she is grabbing a lot of attention over her gym looks. Raashi Khanna is spotted daily outside her gym in Hyderabad. She is focusing much on her health amid lockdown. She is making style statements even in her gym wear. The stunner has been flaunting her abs and is clearly working hard to be back in shape. Many other celebs like Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back to the gym and are daily working out to stay fit and healthy. Meanwhile, check out Raashi Khanna's latest picture in a white singlet dress. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna aces her gym look as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs 

On the work front, Raashi Khanna was last seen in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has a couple of Telugu and Tamil films in the kitty that are yet to be announced. 

