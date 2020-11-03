  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Raashi Khanna makes a fashion statement in a traditional saree in her latest PHOTOS

The Venky Mama actress looks breathtaking in her ethnic look and is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers. Take a look.
7386 reads Mumbai
Raashi Khanna makes a fashion statement in a traditional sareeRaashi Khanna makes a fashion statement in a traditional saree in her latest PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The sultry siren from the southern film industry, Raashi Khanna shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram. The gorgeous diva is seen in a traditional yellow coloured saree and a bindi. The Venky Mama actress looks breathtaking in her ethnic look and is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers. The stunner is making heads turn with her traditional look in her latest photos. On the work front, the stunner will be seen in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar.

The news reports on the upcoming film state that the World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The film is helmed by ace director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared the reasons for her dropping out of the film with the makkal selvan in the lead. The stunner stated how she did not want the film to get delayed.

Check out the photos

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dare to express.. #rediscovertheself

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dare to not care.. #rediscovertheself

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking for me?

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dare to be different.. #rediscovertheself

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

The actress wrote how the COVID 19 pandemic had affected the film industry and made the film shoot schedules go completely off track. The actress states that she did not want to cause any delay in work in the film she did not start work on. The Venky Mama actress replaced  Aditi Rao Hydari. The news reports about the southern beauty Raashi Khanna also add that she will feature in the upcoming film Aruvaa.

(ALSO READ: Raashi Khanna shares PHOTOS after a schedule wrap on the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Raashi Khanna's Instagram

You may like these
Raashi Khanna shares PHOTOS after a schedule wrap on the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar
Raashi Khanna picks a simple yet subtle stripe Raw Mango outfit with a GLAM choker for a friend's wedding
Raashi Khanna shares fun PHOTOS from her bestie's mehndi ceremony; Take a look
Raashi Khanna shows us how to do the perfect stretch in a humourous post; Take a look
Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady
Raashi Khanna looks SULTRY in a sequin gown with a thigh high slit: Yay or Nay?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement