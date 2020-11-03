Raashi Khanna makes a fashion statement in a traditional saree in her latest PHOTOS

The Venky Mama actress looks breathtaking in her ethnic look and is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers. Take a look.

The sultry siren from the southern film industry, Raashi Khanna shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram. The gorgeous diva is seen in a traditional yellow coloured saree and a bindi. The Venky Mama actress looks breathtaking in her ethnic look and is surely winning hearts of the fans and followers. The stunner is making heads turn with her traditional look in her latest photos. On the work front, the stunner will be seen in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar.

The news reports on the upcoming film state that the World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The film is helmed by ace director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared the reasons for her dropping out of the film with the makkal selvan in the lead. The stunner stated how she did not want the film to get delayed.

Check out the photos

The actress wrote how the COVID 19 pandemic had affected the film industry and made the film shoot schedules go completely off track. The actress states that she did not want to cause any delay in work in the film she did not start work on. The Venky Mama actress replaced Aditi Rao Hydari. The news reports about the southern beauty Raashi Khanna also add that she will feature in the upcoming film Aruvaa.

