Raashi Khanna picks a simple yet subtle stripe Raw Mango outfit with a GLAM choker for a friend's wedding

Raashi recently attended a friend's wedding wearing a dark brown silk organza suit by Raw Mango.

South beauty Raashi Khanna is upping her fashion game and we just can't get over her stunning latest look in silk organza outfit. Raashi recently attended a friend's wedding wearing a dark brown silk organza suit by Raw Mango. She styled this striped ethnic wear with pencil heels and accessorised it with a choker. The World Famous Lover actress completed her festive season look with a messy hair bun, dark lip colour and loads of eye-makeup. Raashi Khanna has styled it in the best stylish and we are totally in awe of this elegant and simple outfit. Meanwhile, Raashi is of late focusing much on her health and is getting back in shape. The stunner is often spotted at a gym in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Raashi Khanna has replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar. The makers welcomed her onboard and also released a look of the actress on social media. The first look sees Raashi dressed in a green cotton saree with hair tied in the bun. "Happy to announce that #RaashiKhanna is playing as the female lead in @VijaySethuOffl’s #TughlaqDurbar. Team #TughlaqDurbar welcomes you aboard @RaashiKhanna (sic)," the makers tweeted on social media.

Check out her latest look below:

Meanwhile, she has a few interesting films in the kitty, including Sundar C’s upcoming Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 3. It also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Aggarwal. Her last Telugu film was Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover.

Credits :Instagram

