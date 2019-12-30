Raashi Khanna is raising the temperature as she looks ravishing in her latest post; View Pic

The Venky Mama actress has set the temperature soaring high as she posted a picture of herself looking every bit the diva she is.

The Sanga Thamizhan actress Raashi Khanna looks drop dead gorgeous in a red and black short dress in her latest pictures. The Venky Mama actress has set the temperature soaring high as she posted a picture of herself looking every bit the diva she is. The south siren recently featured in a film called Prati Roju Pandange. The stunning Raashi Khanna was paired opposite south actor Sai Dharam Tej in the mass entertainer. The film got a thundering response at the box office. The fans and film audience have loved and appreciated the performances of all the actors in the film.

Raashi Khanna also featured in the film Madras Cafe which has Bollywood actor John Abraham in the lead. The south actress Raashi Khanna shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the film Venky Mama. This film was helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby. The film also featured actors like Venkatesh Daggubati and Payal Rajput in the lead. The south film Venky Mama saw Naga Chaitanya in an Army officer's role. The film was a good mix of comedy and action. The film did well at the box office.

The gorgeous beauty Raashi Khanna is currently in London and she shared a picture from her outing which has sent the fans into a dizzy. The south siren looks breath taking in her red short dress and hair left open. The southern diva is surely making waves in the south film industry with one good film after the other.

