Raashi Khanna reveals she's always on her toes shooting with Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupati

The second schedule of Raj and DK's upcoming thriller series, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati, has commenced in Goa, and cast member Raashii Khanna is excited to shoot with the filmmaker duo for a series featuring the two stars.

"Shooting for this one-of-a-kind thriller has been an absolute joyride and diving into a fresh schedule is going to be very exciting for me. The experience of being directed by Raj and DK is fantastic, and with stars such as Shahid and Vijay, I am always on my toes," said Raashii.

The actress has undergone the Covid test twice and continues to observe all precautionary measures stipulated by medical authorities.

The actress is an established name in South Indian films, having scored hits such as Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Venky Mama.

Her upcoming slate includes Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, Methavi, Bhramam and Thank You.

Credits :IANS

