Raashi Khanna on second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya in Thank You: Working with him keeps me on my toes

Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna starrer Thank You is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The shooting of the film went on floors a few months back and the team has kickstarted a new schedule in Milan. The actress is in Milan, Italy and will be stationed in the scenic city of Turin for twenty days for its shooting. This morning, Raashi Khanna also shared a glimpse of her look for the film as she clicked a selfie on sets.

Thank You is a special movie for Raashii as it marks her second collaboration with Chaitanya Akkineni and director Vikram Kumar. Raashii on joining hands with them for the second time, "It is amazing to be collaborating with the best in the industry. Vikram Kumar is a gifted director and working with Chaitanya keeps me on my toes. The cinematographer of the film P C Sriram sir is fantastic at what he does and I always wanted to work with him. Here in Turin and Milan the COVID-19 cases are not as many as they are everywhere else. We are a very small unit and we're taking all the necessary precautions. I'm excited to be shooting this wonderful film. Although I'm here, my heart is still in my country."

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna has a few more films in the kitty including Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, Methavi and Bhramam. The first look of Aranmanai 3, co-starring Arya in the male lead was recently released and it grabbed a lot of attention.

She also awaits the streaming of her digital debut directed by Raj & DK and starring and Vijay Sethupathi.

