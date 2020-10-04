  1. Home
Raashi Khanna sets the internet on fire with her hot new look in THESE lastest photos

Raashi Khanna's latest photos shared on Instagram are too hot to handle. Check it out.
Raashi Khanna sets the internet on fire with her hot new look in THESE lastest photos
South beauty Raashi Khanna is setting the internet on fire with her latest photos on Instagram. The stunner has taken to social media and shared a series of photos that are too hot to handle. One can see in the pics, Raashi is looking gorgeous as ever in a pretty button-down wollen dress and is killing it with her bold poses. The actress clearly knows how to grab attention with her on-point style statement and these latest photos, we bet will set your screens on fire. She completed her look with natural hair and minimal makeup. 

Meanwhile, Raashi Khanna is grabbing all the attention over her gym photos. The stunner is making a style statement even in her gym wear. Along with Raashi, others who have resumed workout after months in Hyderabad are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Niharika among others. Check out Raashi's latest look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Take a look:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

B.A.S.I.C 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

N.A.Z.A.R 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

S.T.O.R.M 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Winter is here..

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

On the work front, last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, Raashi Khanna has quite a few Tamil films like Aranmanai 3 and Shaitan Ka Bachcha. The stunner is currently in Chennai for the shooting of her upcoming film. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni gives her saree a contemporary twist with white sneakers and barrette clips: Yay or Nay? 

Credits :Instagram

