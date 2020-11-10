Raashi Khanna shares an adorable selfie post workout; Says 'early morning done right'

The sultry siren Raashi Khanna shared the photo on her Instagram story after her 4 am work out. Check it out.

The southern beauty Raashi Khanna shared a mirror selfie post her workout session. The gorgeous actress looks fit and is surely giving her fans major fitness inspiration. The sultry siren Raashi Khanna shared the photo on her Instagram story. The actress wrote in her caption, "early morning done right." The stunner who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, is a fitness enthusiast. On the work front, the stunning actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar.

The beautiful Raashi Khanna is the female lead in the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The actress replaced Aditi Rao Hydari, in the much awaited film. The Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari also took to her social media handle to share the reason why she chose to leave the film. The actress stated how she did not want any delays to happen. The actress stated in her social media post that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoot schedules got postponed and many shoot schedules underwent changes.

Aditi Rao Hydari also stated that she did not want to cause any delays in films which she hasn't started work on. The stunner Raashi Khanna has been sharing candid photos and videos on her Instagram handle. The fans and followers of the diva are always delighted to see her latest photos.

