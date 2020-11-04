Raashi Khanna shares a fun photo from the sets of her upcoming film Aranmanai 3; Take a look

Raashi Khanna is seen with her crew members in a happy mood in the latest photo she shared on her Instagram story. Check it out.

The gorgeous diva Raashi Khanna shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming flick Aranmanai 3. The actress is seen with her crew members with their respective masks on in the latest photo she shared on her Instagram story. Previously, the southern beauty also shared photos of herself in a traditional yellow coloured saree. The stunner Raashi Khanna looked every bit the diva she is in a traditional saree and bindi look.

The actress will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar. This film will feature makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The upcoming film, Tughlaq Durbar is helmed by ace director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The news reports previously stated how the film had signed actress Aditi Rao Hydari for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film shoot schedules went off track. The actress Aditi Rao Hydari also took to her Instagram account to share the reason she decided to leave the film. The actress stated in her Instagram post that she did not wish to cause any delays in the film's shoot.

Check out the photo

The actress states how she did not want any delays in the projects that she hasn't started work on. The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna featured in films like World Famous Lover and Venky Mama.

