Raashi Khanna shares fun PHOTOS from her bestie's mehndi ceremony; Take a look

The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories from her bestie's mehndi ceremony. The actress is looking every bit the diva. Raashi Khanna is seen donning a white coloured traditional dress with a lime green dupatta. The southern beauty, Raashi Khanna is also known to be a fashionista. Be it a red carpet or a casual outing, the stunner is always making a perfect fashion statement.

The actress has been clicked by the shutterbugs many times, as she stepped out to hit the gym. The actress was looking sleek in her gym outfit. On the work front, the southern beauty will be seen in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar. This film will feature the makkal selvan of the south film industry. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna on the big screen. The Venky Mama actress made headlines when the makers of Tughlaq Durbar announced on social media that the actress will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming film.

The role was originally meant for actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The Padmaavat actress also shared a post on her Instagram story that she chose to step away from the project as she did want any kind of delays with respect to the film. Raashi Khanna's look from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is generating a lot of interest in the film.

