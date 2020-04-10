Raashi Khanna shares a glimpse of her perpetual mood; says wake us up when it's all over

Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna shared a glimpse of her perpetual mood during the quarantine period. The World Famous Lover actress shared a picture alongside her little nephew Neil.

The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna shared a glimpse of her perpetual mood during the quarantine period. The World Famous Lover actress shared a picture alongside her little nephew Neil. The south siren is in a sleepy mood as seen in the picture. Raashi Khanna also writes that she wants to wake up only after the Coronavirus crisis is over. Raashi Khanna who was one of the four leading ladies romancing south star Vikay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover is winning the hearts of her fans and followers by sharing a candid photo from her life during the lockdown period.

The stunner who is also known as a fashion icon in the south film industry is expected to star in some interesting projects in the future. The sultry diva also featured opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the film called Prati Roju Pandage. This film was helmed by director Maruthi. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to hear an update from Raashi on her upcoming films. Raashi Khanna had previously shared a picture of herself lighting up a candle as a part of #9Baje9Minute call which was issued by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi.

Check out the post by Raashi Khanna:

The actress who featured in Srinivasa Kalyanam, reportedly revealed that working in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover was not the right decision she made. Raashi adds that from now on, she will be more careful while choosing films. The actress as per reports said that she will pick only those films which have a strong storyline.

