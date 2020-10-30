Raashi Khanna shares PHOTOS after a schedule wrap on the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar

Raashi Khanna shared pictures on her Instagram story from the sets of her upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar.

The sultry siren Raashi Khanna shared pictures on her Instagram story after wrapping up a schedule for the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer titled Tughlaq Durbar. The actress shared a picture with her direction team of the upcoming drama Tughlaq Durbar. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The film recently made headlines when actress Aditi Rao Hydari was replaced by Raashi Khanna in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

The news reports further state that the gorgeous diva Aditi Rao Hydari also took to her social media handle to share the reason why she chose to leave the film. The actress reportedly stated how she did not want to cause any delays, as the COVID 19 pandemic many shoot schedules got postponed and had to be rescheduled. The stunning diva Raashi Khanna also shared a picture of herself from the sets from in-between shots. The actress looks every bit the diva she is in her latest picture. The actress has been clicked by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for her gym session.

The actress made heads turn in her gym look. The southern beauty Raashi Khanna is known to be a fashionista. The fans and followers of the beautiful actress are always delighted to see her latest photos. The actress surely knows how to make an impeccable style statement.

