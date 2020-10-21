  1. Home
Raashi Khanna shows us how to do the perfect stretch in a humourous post; Take a look

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account which shows how the diva is doing the perfect stretch in a fun post. Check it out.
Mumbai
Raashi Khanna shows us how to do the perfect stretchRaashi Khanna shows us how to do the perfect stretch in a humourous post; Take a look
The gorgeous diva, Raashi Khanna shared a photo of her doing the perfect stretch. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account which will surely leave you in awe. The Venky Mama actress wrote in her social media post, "Instructors who say “just this last one” are the reason I have trust issues! #stretch." The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The stunner has been clicked by the shutterbugs many times when the actress stepped out to hit the gym.

The actress was surely nailing her gym look as well. On the work front, Raashi Khanna has replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer, titled Tughlaq Durbar. The actress shared pictures on her social media handles in a new look. The actress will be essaying the female lead in the high anticipated drama with makkal selvan in the lead. Seven Screen Studio announced on their official Twitter handle that the actress will be seen opposite the Super Deluxe star  Vijay Sethupathi in Tughlaq Durbar.

Instructors who say “just this last one” are the reason I have trust issues! #stretch

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl) on

The film is helmed by director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The news reports on the much awaited drama, Tughlaq Durbar state that the film will also feature Manjima Mohan in a key role. The news reports further state that the team of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer have completed shooting for 35 days. The makers are reportedly planning to resume the filming work very soon.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady)

Credits :Raashi Khanna's Instagram

