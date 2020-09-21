Raashi Khanna sports a casual look as she steps out after workout session; See PHOTOS

World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna is being spotted at the gym almost every day as the country is slowly getting back to normalcy.

Well, it looks like Raashi Khanna is on an intensive workout regime as she is being spotted almost every day out of her gym. Today, the actress was seen in all black workout outfit as she stepped out of her gym after a workout session. On the work front, Raashi was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film World Famous Lover. Other than her, the film had three other leading ladies including Aishwarya Rajessh, Isabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa.

It would be safe to say that Raashi Khanna used social media to the fullest during the lockdown, and she has been showing her fans and followers, a glimpse into her life. It is also well known that the actress sings well too. Videos of the actress playing her guitar surfaced online and they went viral. In one of her videos, she was also seen teaching her father to play the guitar.

See the photos here:

Her fans currently waiting for the next announcement of her film as she was last seen in World Famous Lover this year. It is to be noted that today is an important day to her as it’s the third anniversary of her blockbuster film Jai Lava Kusa, which saw Jr NTR in the lead role. It is expected that she will announce her next film soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

