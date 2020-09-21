  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Raashi Khanna sports a casual look as she steps out after workout session; See PHOTOS

World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna is being spotted at the gym almost every day as the country is slowly getting back to normalcy.
26590 reads Mumbai
Raashi Khanna sports a casual look as she steps out after workout session; See PHOTOS Raashi Khanna sports a casual look as she steps out after workout session; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Well, it looks like Raashi Khanna is on an intensive workout regime as she is being spotted almost every day out of her gym. Today, the actress was seen in all black workout outfit as she stepped out of her gym after a workout session. On the work front, Raashi was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film World Famous Lover. Other than her, the film had three other leading ladies including Aishwarya Rajessh, Isabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa.

It would be safe to say that Raashi Khanna used social media to the fullest during the lockdown, and she has been showing her fans and followers, a glimpse into her life. It is also well known that the actress sings well too. Videos of the actress playing her guitar surfaced online and they went viral. In one of her videos, she was also seen teaching her father to play the guitar.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Nithya Menen to essay the role of a classical singer in Sharwanand's upcoming film Gamanam

Her fans currently waiting for the next announcement of her film as she was last seen in World Famous Lover this year. It is to be noted that today is an important day to her as it’s the third anniversary of her blockbuster film Jai Lava Kusa, which saw Jr NTR in the lead role. It is expected that she will announce her next film soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement