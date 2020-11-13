  1. Home
Raashi Khanna is winning hearts with her traditional look on the occasion of Dhanteras; Take a look

Raashi Khanna is seen in a traditional pink coloured saree and dazzling jewellery in her latest picture. Check it out.
24620 reads Mumbai
Raashi Khanna is winning hearts with her traditional look on the occasion of Dhanteras; Take a look
The sultry siren Raashi Khanna shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account on the occasion of Dhanteras. The diva is seen in a traditional pink coloured saree and dazzling jewellery. The southern beauty Raashi Khanna looks breath-taking in her latest photo which she shared on her Instagram handle on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are eagerly looking forward to seeing on the big screen.

The stunner was seen in films like Venky Mama alongside Naga Chaitanya and World Famous Lover along with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. The southern beauty Raashi Khanna will feature in the upcoming film called Tughlaq Durbar. The upcoming film will feature the makkal selvan of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi. The upcoming flick is helmed by ace director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The actress Raashi Khanna replaced actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the much awaited film with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The news reports state that the Padmaavat actress did not wish to cause any kind of delays in the filming work of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer and hence dropped out of the film.

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)

The news reports about the stunning actress Raashi Khanna state that she will feature as the female lead in the upcoming film called Aruvaa. This film will reportedly feature Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya in the lead. 

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna replaces Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady)

Credits :Raashi Khanna's Instagram

