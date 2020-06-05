Raashi Khanna's traditional avatar in these UNSEEN photos is a sight to behold

The fans and followers of the Venky Mama actress are delighted to see these breath-taking pictures of the diva. Raashi Khanna is clearly winning hearts with her stunning pictures.

The south siren Raashi Khanna has shared unseen pictures from her photoshoot. The gorgeous diva looks dazzling in a traditional golden outfit and bold lips. The actress shared these pictures on her Twitter account. The fans and followers of the Venky Mama actress are delighted to see these breath-taking pictures of the diva. Raashi Khanna is clearly winning hearts with her stunning pictures. On the work front, Raashi Khanna featured in films like Venky Mama and World Famous Lover. In Venky Mama Raashi Khanna was cast opposite Naga Chaitanya.

The southern film, World Famous Lover, featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The Kranthi Madhav directorial had four leading ladies romancing the Arjun Reddy star. The actress also featured in Sanga Thamizhan alongside makkal selvan, Vijay Sethupathi. The interesting news is that the south siren will be romancing Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya in the upcoming film Aruvaa. The film is helmed by south director Hari.

Check out Raashi Khanna's pictures:

The actress had previously shared this exciting news on her social media profile. The fans and film audiences are very excited to see Raashi Khanna share screen space with the Kaappaan actor. The film Aruvaa happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. Now, the fans and followers of the sultry actress are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen. The latest photos shared by the actress have surely impressed the fans.

