Raashii Khanna aces the midriff flossing trend in a crop top and white jeans; See PHOTOS

Raashii Khanna is one of the most versatile actresses from South India who has donned many roles in movies. From singing to acting, she has everything to amaze the audience. She is very active on social media, from sharing selfies to vacay pictures and family moments, Raashi's social media posts are a treat to her fans. The Aranmanai 3 actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, which give out major fashion cues.

Raashii took to Instagram and shared two stunning photos of herself by acing the midriff flossing. The actress donned a bralette midriff flossing crop top and white pants. She teamed the simple yet stylish look with hoop earrings and subtle makeup. The actress is giving out major fashion cues and we are totally taking notes. Sharing the photos, she asked random questions to fans like- "Sunset or sunrise? Head or Heart?" Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Raashii Khanna has a bunch of movies lined up in the South industry. She is currently working on the Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You movie, directed by Vikram Kumar. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are also the leading ladies. Apart from this, Raashii also has Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi, Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Methavi with Jiiva and Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with . All the movies are in different stages of production and will be released in 2021 and 2022.