Raashii Khanna admits she 'misses Hyderabad' as she shoots for Yodha; Watch her BTS Video

Raashii Khanna is all set to star next in the Bollywood action thriller 'Yodha' and has started shooting for the project. The actress shared a BTS video from the sets of Sidharth Malhotra starrer where she is seen sitting in her car, enjoying a beverage. When asked how is the weather? Raashii Khanna replies ‘horrible’. She was further asked if she is missing Hyderabad to which she says ‘Yes’.

‘Yodha’ went on floors this January and producers of the film, Dharma Productions welcomed the actress with an adorable note. Sharing the note on social media, Raashii Khanna wrote, "Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart #day1 #Yodha". Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, the project also stars Disha Patani.

Helmed by director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie has cinematography by Jishnu Bhattacharjee. Previously, the first look poster from the film featuring Sidharth Malhotra was revealed by the makers. The poster showcases the ‘Shershaah’ actor as a soldier on a mission to save the nation.

Now talking about her other projects, Raashi Khanna will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial ‘Thank You’. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film as the female leads. The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s ‘Pakka Commercial’ alongside Gopichand. Financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the film will be out in theatres on 20 May.

