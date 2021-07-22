Raashii Khanna is all giggles & happy as she enjoys quality time with best friend Vaani Kapoor; PHOTO & VIDEO

Raashii Khanna is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. Not many know, Raashii is best friends with Vaani Kapoor. The actresses who are more like sisters often share their mesmerising pictures with each other on social media. From travel to dates, the two girlfriends spend quality time whenever they are together and set major friendship goals. The two have been friends from their initial days in career and have met during an audition for a TVC. Today, Raashii Khanna shared a photo and video with Vaani Kapoor and it will remind you of your best friend.

Raashii Khanna took to Instgarm and shared a video or if we can say Vaani Kapoor took the video and posted on the former’s Instagram. In the video, Vaani can be seen taking a video of them spending quality time as Raashi is all giggles and happy. The actress also shared a photo with Vaani as they twinned in matching denim outfits. They both can be seen looking beautiful in the matching outfits. Sharing the photo, Raashii wrote, “We don’t share genes, but we do share denims.. #twinning.”

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys the beauty of Ganga river in a boat ride; Shares PHOTOS & calls it surreal experience

On the work front, in the South, Raashii has a couple of Tamil and Malayalam movies. She will be seen in the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress will also be paired opposite Makkal Selvan in two Tamil films titled Sanga Thamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar. Raashii is also paired opposite Naga Chaitanya for a telugu film titled Thank You.