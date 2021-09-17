Raashii Khanna is a beauty in black as she dresses in a ruffle gown for Tughlaq Durbar promotions

Raashii Khanna is one of the stylish actresses in the South, who never fails to be an experiment and impress the fashion police. Yet again, the actress has decided to stun the fans with her latest stylish look, which we are totally in awe of.

As her next film, Tughlaq Durbar has just had a big release, the actress went all extravaganza with her looks for promotions. In the latest pictures shared on Instagram, Raashii went for a classic look as she decked up in a black ruffle gown by Saashi Shinde. The actress looks nothing less than a divine beauty in black as she has glam written all over it. The Thank You actress teamed her black gown with matching heels and accessorized it with simple diamond earrings. Keeping her makeup bold and beautiful with dark lipstick and Kohl eyes, Raashi tied her hair into a bun and added it to a top-notch level.

A few days ago, Raashii shared another look in which she gave major boss lady vibes. She wore an azure blue vest and trouser set by Dimple Shroff, Label D. The colour looks radiant on her skin tone and kept her makeup minimal with a sleek wet hairstyle.

Directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan, the film skipped theatrical release and was released on Netflix directly for Ganesh Chaturthi. The film received a good response as Vijay Sethupathi was a show stealer with his comic timing.