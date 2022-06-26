Raashii Khanna dazzles in a pink dress as she promotes Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad; PICS

Raashii Khanna has a bunch of projects up her sleeves right now. One of them is the romantic flick Thank You along with Naga Chaitanya as the protagonist. As the film is locked to be out in the cinema halls on 22nd July this year, the diva promoted it in Hyderabad today.

The Yodha star gave out clues on how to nail the snazzy look in a pink dress and silver heels. She was seen preoccupied with her phone as she greeted the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures below:

Another exciting update about Thank You is that the latest number titled Farewell from the film will be released tomorrow, 27th June. Making the announcement, the makers tweeted, "Saying bye for the last time is the hardest thing to do Heart-warming #FAREWELL song from #ThankYouTheMovie out on June 27th @ 4 PM." Earlier, the team dropped two tracks from the film titled Maaro Maaro and Ento Enteynto. Both these singles have wooed the music lovers.

Going by the trailer, Naga Chaitanya will play a hockey player Abhi in his next. This athlete is also going to be a big admirer of superstar Mahesh Babu. The film's cast also includes Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

This Vikram K Kumar's directorial has been backed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Meanwhile, BVS Ravi has penned the story for the movie and PC Sreeram has handled the cinematography. Naveen Nooli has headed the department of editing.

Additionally, Naga Chaitanya will also play a significant role in Aamir Khan's ambitious venture, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie has been adapted from Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh in main roles, among others. The Majili star will also be making his Bollywood debut with this film.

