Raashii Khanna is dreaming of a vacation at work as she catches up on sleep between shots; SEE PIC

Raashii Khanna is one of the busiest actresses, who has been shooting back-to-back films in various lingual industries. In the midst of all the work, the actress is yearning for sleep and vacation. She shared an adorable photo of herself catching up on sleep between shoots.

Raashii took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sleeping on a chair. The actress seems to be dozed off in between shots. She also wrote a funny caption, which reads, "Catching up on sleep in between shots and dreaming of a vacation.. #worklife." Well, she also portrays a visual representation of how we all are waiting for the weekend.

Raashii Khanna recently commenced the shooting of her Tamil film, Thiruchitrambalam. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film stars Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead. Apart from this, Raashii has a bag full of movies in Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Bollywood as well. The actress is waiting for the release of Arya starrer Aranmanai 3, directed by Sundar 3. It is a horror movie and franchise of Aranmanai series. She is also waiting for the release of Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar, which will directly release on an OTT platform.

Raashii Khanna has the Malayalam film Bhramam, which is a remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun. She also has a Telugu film Naga Chaitanya titled Thank You and Pakka Commercial with Gopichand.

Also Read: STR Silambarasan shares a new PIC as he begins the second shooting schedule of Vendhu Thaninadhatu Kaadu

In Tamil, Raashii has Sardar with Karthi, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth and Methavi. Meanwhile, the actress will also be making her digital debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series titled Sunny starring and Vijay Sethupathi.