Raashii Khanna flaunts her new stylish hairstyle look in this latest PHOTO; Fans approve it with love

Raashii Khanna is one of the popular and gorgeous beauties who marked her debut in the critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Madras Cafe (2013) and stepped into Tollywood with Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014). The actress not only proved her mettle in acting but also impressed her fans with her singing. The actress is an active social media user, who shares every little detail about her personal and professional life to keep her millions of fans engaged. Today, Raashii shared a glimpse of her new look and fans have approved it.

Raashii Khanna took to Instagram and shared a brand new look of herself. The actress chopped off her hair and got a new haircut. Keeping it short and sleek, Raashii looks pretty and her fans have approved it. Sharing the photo of her stunning new hairstyle look on Instagram, RaashIi asked her fans if it is like or love and almost 75% of her fans gave it love. So it is a happy and approved love filled brand new look. See photo here:

Raashii Khanna is currently residing in Mumbai and is making the most of her time. From pampering herself to spending quality time with her best friend Vaani Kapoor, she is doing it all and also sharing it on social media.

On the work front, Raashii has a couple of Tamil and Malayalam movies. She will be seen in the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress will also be paired opposite Makkal Selvan in two Tamil films titled Sanga Thamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar. Raashii is also paired opposite Naga Chaitanya for a Telugu film titled Thank You. The actress also has DK's web series titled Sunny with .