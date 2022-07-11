Raashii Khanna heaps praises on 'Ante Sundaraniki'; Calls Nani starrer 'a gem'

'Ante Sundaraniki', starring Natural Star Nani and Nazriya Fahadh, has arrived on Netflix. Many people, including celebrities, have praised the film since its OTT debut.

Actress Raashii Khanna is the most recent star to appreciate the film. She posted on Instagram, "Ante Sundaraniki is a gem. Nani and Nazriya Fahadh and the entire cast is all heart. Vivek Athreya, thank you for writing and executing such stories."

In this romantic comedy entertainer, Rohini, Naresh, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others performed pivotal roles. Vivek Sagar composed the soundtrack for the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Nani played a normal brahmin kid who is about to marry a Christian girl, and the couple faces apparent difficulties. Despite the positive reviews, 'Ante Sundaraniki' underperformed at the theatres.

