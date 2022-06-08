Raashii Khanna looks charming as Dhanush's high school classmate in the comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam

The team of Dhanush-led Thiruchitrambalam informed that they will be introducing the cast members from their next through character posters one by one. Going first in the list, the maker shared the motion poster featuring Raashi Khanna as Anusha. Going by the still, it looks like she will play the high school classmate of Dhanush's character in the film. She looks all excited as she meets her long friend on the street.

Thiruchitrambalam has been helmed by Mithran Jawahar, who previously worked with Dhanush in the films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. Apart from Dhanush and Raashii Khanna, the flick also features Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading ladies. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja will also be seen doing other important roles in the flick.

Check out the video below:

Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious production house Sun Pictures, the film will have background scores and songs composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Om Prakash is on board the project as the cinematographer, and Prasanna GK is the editor. Thiruchitrambalam is expected to hit the silver screens on 1st July this year.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently completed 2 decades in the entertainment industry on 9th May. In his career spanning 20 years, the versatile actor has been a part of 46 films. Commemorating the significant milestone, the actor took to Twitter and penned an emotional note thanking his fans and family for the support throughout his journey. This heartfelt post read, "I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things. I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count."

For those of you who do not know, Dhanush made his debut with the Tamil drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, in 2002 and the rest is history. The venture was helmed by his father, Kasthuri Raja.

